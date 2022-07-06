LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a motorcycle crash that left one dead in Pike County.

On June 26 just before 3:30 in the afternoon state police were called to the 1480 block of Route 590 for a report of a motorcycle off the road.

According to a release from state troopers, 79-year-old Geraldine Wanat was riding a motorcycle when the bike made contact with “a slight berm and large rock.” The motorcycle then traveled down a small embankment where the Wanat was thrown from the cycle and hit a tree, state police say.

Police say, members of the Lackawaxen Fire Department tried to perform life-saving measures on Wanat but she died on scene.