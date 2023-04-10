KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clowns have made their return to Luzerne County as the 72nd “Irem Shrine Circus” kicks off.

Filling the seats, Shriners are preparing the Kingston Armory to be packed with people.

With a year of planning and lots of elbow grease, the Shriners built bleachers and set up the arena for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Performers like Coco the Magnificent and The Amazing Franko practice their talents before getting up on the big stage.

While many have their favorites, some love the nostalgia of the show overall.

Keeping the price at a couple of bucks for food and tickets, staffers like Potentate Edmund Goodfield say the low budget is all to serve the community.

“We really negotiate with the circus people. We keep our prices really low so we can always help the community.”

With this year’s performance stacked with animals, a motorcycle tightrope, and unicyclists; everyone only has one thing in mind. Fun.

The circus begins Monday at 1:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday.