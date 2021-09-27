57 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 57 cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Snyder County.

According to a release from the Animal Resource Center (ARC) in Bloomsburg, volunteers became aware of a hoarding situation on September 21, after seeing a Facebook post from a concerned employee at an Econo Lodge.











According to ARC, 15 cats were surrendered to ARC after multiple cats were discovered inside of two rooms at the Econo Lodge without food, water, or litter boxes.

Over the next few days, 42 more cats were recovered in and around a moving truck that the couple had rented. The cats had no access to litter boxes, only having cardboard liners in their carriers, the media release states.

In all, 57 cats were recovered from the couple’s possession.

One cat had to have emergency surgery to remove an eye that had previously ruptured, likely months or even years ago as estimated by ARC.

The couple, identified as John and Crystal Pizzolla from Long Island New York, is currently facing multiple charges of animal neglect. It is unknown at this time if they have related charges out of New York.

ARC is looking for any donations of funds, cat food, cleaning supplies, and other materials to help take care of the cats. Donations can be dropped off at ARC’s yard sale location at 2877 Skatetown Rd in Bloomsburg Thurs-Sun 10-4, at the shelter in Millville, or purchased from ARC’s Amazon wishlist, and sent directly to ARC.