STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The popular ‘Snowmen of Stroudsburg’ have returned for a fifth year downtown.

The 37 life-size snowmen are hand-painted and decorated by local artists in unique themes and are scattered throughout the Stroudsburg area.

The concept of the sculptures was developed by the non-profit, Go Collaborative, in an effort to showcase the partnership of artists, businesses, and houses of worship.

As new snowmen were added to the mix this year, 10 businesses will be stocked with maps showing their locations. Visitors can take selfies with all of the new snowmen and five returning snowmen, then can go back to the business to receive a snowman tote bag with any purchase.

Each year, the community votes for their favorite snowman and the top three artists receive a cash prize. Click here to submit your vote.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more about how the snowmen bring together the community on a later edition of Eyewitness News.