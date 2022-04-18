DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking information relating to a theft of copper wire from a well pad in Susquehanna County.

According to a release from state police, an unknown person circumvented a locked gate on Campground Road at some point between April 13 and 14 and cut 26 feet of copper grounding wire from a well pad owned by Cabot Oil and Gas.

Police say after the theft, the individual fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. The value of the copper is approximately $78.00 and police say the there is about $1,000.00 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-465-3154.