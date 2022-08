STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County Conservation District’s Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center is holding a photo contest for the 2023 calendar.

Participants can send in photos to their website and showcase Monroe County’s natural beauty.

Winners will receive maple syrup from the Education Centers Meesing Sugarbush, a 2023 MCCD Calendar, and the grand prize winner will have their submission featured on the cover of the 2023 calendar.

Submissions are due September 23.