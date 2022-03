KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police tell Eyewitness News the parents of a 2-year-old found unattended in Kingston came forward to take the child home.

Police say they found the child unattended on Grove Street Thursday around 6 p.m. and took him into protective custody.

They asked those in the area of Grove Street, Meyers Street, Roosevelt Street or any surrounding streets in Edwardsville to reach out to see if anyone was responsible for the child.