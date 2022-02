HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — A 16-year-old is in trouble after police say he used his position to commit fraud.

According to a release from police, the 16-year-old was taken into custody after using a coupon to ring up reloadable gift cards. The total amount of fraud of these cards totaled $9,407.

Police were notified after being contacted by loss prevention associates from the Hazle Township Walmart.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.