KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A death investigation is underway in Carbon County after police say an 11-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a popular resort in the Poconos.

Emergency personnel were called to Split Rock Resort Friday after the girl was found in a swimming pool.

Police say the girl was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital – Carbon Campus, but was unable to be revived.

Kidder Township Police say this is an active investigation.