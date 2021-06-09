100 Deadliest Days: Preventing tragedy among teen drivers

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nationwide, more than 7,000 people died in teen driving-related summertime crashes from 2010 to 2019.





That’s more than seven people per day during these 100 Deadliest Days, the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day, compared to the rest of the year.

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller speaks with a teenage driver and a AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson about their thoughts on early teen struggles behind the wheel and what can be done to prevent a tragedy.