Local mattress manufacturing plant to close

BARNESVILLE, SCHULKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Corsicana Mattress Company has confirmed it plans to close its plant in Barnesville.

A spokesperson told Eyewitness News the decision to close is part of a larger restructuring plan across the company.

“We are restructuring our business due to major changes in the industry with the growth of online bed-in-a box retailers, rise of imports and shrinking footprint of our major brick & mortar customers,” said Carla Weber, HR director for Corsicana.

Weber says employees were notified of the closure in person in early December. The mattress manufacturing facility has been operating in Barnesville since March of 2012. It currently employs 57 people.

The company is moving all production to plants in Connecticut, North Carolina, and Illinois. Weber said the company will offer a small group of Barnesville employees opportunities at their Connecticut facility.