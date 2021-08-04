Local man helps bring awareness to the “slow down, move over” law

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s new “slow down, move over” law enacted in April is aimed at protecting first responders on the side of roads.

It requires drivers to merge away from emergency vehicles or decrease speed by 20 miles per hour lower than the posted speed limit or face fines.











Despite the law, AAA says a tow truck driver is killed on the scene of a roadside emergency every six days across the U.S.

Dave Duchnik, Sr., owner of Duchniks Service Center & Towing near Dalton, lost his 29-year-old tow truck driving son who was killed on the scene of an August 4, 2016 roadside emergency.

Duchnik raises awareness to the “slow down, move over” law in part with a year-round highway memorial to his son and a billboard he sponsors each summer.

