Local little leagues react to Governor Wolf’s recommendation, PIAA’s decision

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local little leagues are also making their own statements following the governor’s recommendations and the PIAA’s decision.

We spoke to two local little leagues. Both say they are continuing with the season until the governor orders the season to end.

It’s been a confusing 24 hours for people in the kids’ sports world, including little leagues.

Since Governor Tom Wolf recommended that all school and youth sports for grades K-12 be postponed until next year, the PIAA decided to postpone fall sports by 2 weeks.

Port Carbon Little League is continuing the season, telling their players to play every game like it’s the last.

Bob Bertoni, the District Administrator for Little League District 1631, says he understands the PIAA chose that route.

As for little leagues, Bertoni says he is allowing each little league to make their own decision.

“Until the governor mandates that we can’t play we’re gonna, we’re gonna try to finish the season but if he comes out and mandates that we don’t play of course we’ll follow that,” said Bertoni.

Bertoni says little leagues are their own entity and do not have to follow suit with PIAA.

“The problem we’re having isn’t the game itself. It’s the kids going away to play travel, then want to come back to our league. It’s parents taking their kids on vacations, going to a state where they shouldn’t be going to and then coming back to play in the league. That’s the issues we’re facing,” said Bertoni.

The little leagues say that they will stop if the governors recommendation changes to an order.