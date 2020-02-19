Local little league suggests not using “Astros” as team name

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In a statement posted Sunday on the group’s Facebook Page, District 16/31, which represents little league teams in the majority of Luzerne County recommended its teams refrain from using the team nickname “Astros.”

This comes after a sign-stealing cheating scandal was brought to light in January of 2020.

According to NBC Sports, an investigation by Major League Baseball found that Astros players and employees would monitor opposing catchers’ signals using a camera in center field of the team’s stadium, then relay the signals to their hitters by banging on a trash can.

We will speak with officials from District 16/31 about how they came to this decision and have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.