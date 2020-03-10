Local libraries focus on digital expansion

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County libraries are switching systems to make patrons’ experiences easier and further reaching.

The switch from “Axis 360” to “CloudLibrary” software will go into effect sometime in the next month. This comes during a pivotal time for libraries across the nation.

While some are still very active thanks to customers stopping in for references and paperbacks, today’s literary consumers are faster paced and on the go.

Eyewitness News also spoke to Wilkes University officials about how the digital and physical aspects help students in higher education on campus and on the go.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have much more on the new digital system on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

