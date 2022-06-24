SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national food provider based out of Schuylkill County is going back to its roots for a nationwide food-service advertisement.

Children in Schuylkill County woke up early Friday morning and headed to Shenandoah Valley Junior/Senior High School.

“They had to pick clothes out for us, do our makeup, do our hair. I never imagined doing that,” said seventh-grader, Cole Meskunas.

A group of 12 kids ages 8-14 got to be a part of a national K-12 foodservice video advertisement for Mrs. T’s Pierogies.

“I love them,” said eighth-grader Elijah Alexander when asked his opinion on pierogies, he told Eyewitness New he even ate them on Thursday for dinner.









Kids like Alexander grabbed their hangers, put on their outfits and got to work.

“It was weird at first, but then I got used to it and started having fun with it. We just started messing around and having fun together,” said Alexander.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies formulated a unique recipe to meet the child nutrition guidelines for the National School Lunch Program. The commercial showcases just that.

“At Mrs. T’s Pierogies, we want to make everybody smile so we want to make sure that we’re hitting every segment. With children, they grow up to be adults. We want our product to be nutritious for them so that’s why we formulated it that way,” said Mrs. T’s Pierogies National K-12 Specialist, Georgine Miley.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies will also be donating $1,250 to both Shenandoah Area girls softball and Shenandoah Little League organizations on top of the $2,000 they are giving the Shenandoah Food Service Department.

The video will be showcased as part of Mrs. T’s Pierogies digital ad campaign was displayed on the foodservice website and used with sales promotions.