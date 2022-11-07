DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many across the nation have their eye on the Midterms with two of the most closely watched races happening in the Keystone State.

Larry Cook, a Presidential Historian in Luzerne County, explains to Eyewitness News how important Tuesday’s General Election is because it will determine if the Democrats hold onto Congress and the Senate.

Cook says social media has changed how candidates target all ages due to its ability to reach a large number of people and believes those running have been playing toward the younger generation.

He says events like the overturning of Roe V. Wade are playing a factor in the election.

Regarding candidate campaign ads seen on all media platforms, Cook says he has a problem with some of them and urges voters to do their own research before heading to the polls.

He explains, “You really gotta do your own research, look at the background of the candidate, things outside of the ad. You know, go online, look at their biography, and then make a decision.”

Cook says the biggest issue of elections is to determine who holds the power.

“Of course, there’s a lot of pundit predictions, you know if the congress is going to go Republican if the Senate is going to stay Democrat, but you know that’s the biggest issue of course,” Cook says.

Cook says the most important thing is for people to show up and vote.

Polls will open Tuesday, November 8th at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.