Accused local heroin dealer arrested

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Mountain Regional Police have identified a local heroin dealer who may be responsible for an overdose death from fentanyl/heroin.

33-year old John Janaskas was arrested this morning after police searched his hotel room and found 140 bags of heroin, marijuana, suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and $587 associated with drug trafficking.

Police also say that Janaskas was not compliant with his requirements under Megan’s law.

Janaskas now resides at Monroe County Correctional Facility where he awaits charges.

