Local Healthcare Workers Speak Out After Paychecks Not Processed

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/AYOU-TV) Several workers reached out to Eyewitness News after the company they work for was unable to process their paychecks.

Pictured is a screenshot of an email sent to us by an employee of Sweet Home Healthcare. Employees tell Eyewitness News they have been unable to cash their most recent paychecks.

Reporter Logan Westrope spoke to Emily Kowalski of Plains Township. She says she was supposed to be paid today for a paycheck issued to her on December 27, but has still not been able to cash it.

Eyewitness News reached out by phone and has left several messages for Sweet Home Healthcare to find out why the payments are not being processed.

