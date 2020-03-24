Local healthcare provider gearing up to fight COVID-19

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Geisinger Health System began using triage tents last week to help screen, treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The tents are located outside the emergency departments of Geisinger facilities.

Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Health System, said that Geisinger has enough testing materials to meet the demand for testing of potential COVID-19 patients but could not put a number on how many patients that might be.

Dr. Maloney also said Geisinger is monitoring daily the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for Geisinger healthcare professionals to meet the growing demand.

