Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force News Conference

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

State Police issue 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses

Local healthcare provider gearing up to fight COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Geisinger Health System began using triage tents last week to help screen, treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The tents are located outside the emergency departments of Geisinger facilities.

Dr. Gerald Maloney, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Health System, said that Geisinger has enough testing materials to meet the demand for testing of potential COVID-19 patients but could not put a number on how many patients that might be.

Dr. Maloney also said Geisinger is monitoring daily the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for Geisinger healthcare professionals to meet the growing demand.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have the full report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos