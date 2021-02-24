Local grocery stores report cat food shortage

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local grocery stores have been dealing with cat food shortages on the shelves.





Boyer’s Food Market in Hazleton is one of the stores dealing with the shortage. Signs are posted along the shelves stating there is a national aluminum shortage, which is causing the issue since many cat food supplies comes in aluminum cans.

This is affecting all 18 Boyer’s Food Market locations. They are trying to stock the shelves as best as they can as supplies is limited.

The non-perishable manager at the Hazleton store, Joshua Dougherty, says this is also affecting other items in the stores, like soda cans