Local greenhouse offers tips to take advantage of unusually warm winter

FALLS, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been an unseasonably warm winter which already has people thinking of what they can do outside.



“I just walked by my own garden and saw some green life coming up and I though I better start trimming things back, pulling some of the dead away. The biggest thing is making sure because the soil is so moist right now, that you don’t pull out your root system,” stated Sylvia Gruber, Office Manager at Kettell’s Greenhouse.



Along with clearing out flowerbeds for fresh plants, there are some vegetables that can be planted now.

“Broccoli, lettuce, even your brussels sprouts do well that time of year. It’s nice too because those items you can put in now and actually harvest,” Gruber continued.



Kettell’s Greenhouse has been around for over 100 years and is family run. They are busy this time of year getting plants ready for April and May.

“We’re planting hanging baskets, sowing a lot of seeds, grow a lot of un-rooted cuttings. Some of this we’ve been doing since December,” Kettell’s Greenhouse Owner Daniel Kettell tells Eyewitness News.



But like most greenhouse owners, the Kettells can’t wait for the colors of Spring.

“80% of our sales occur in the month of May so it’ll be good to have revenue flowing in at that time. May is my happiest Month,” Kettell concluded.



The experts say not to be overly ambitious with your planting because we do live in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the weather can change in an instant.