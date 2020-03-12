Local govt. and health officials meet to discuss coronavirus response

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A meeting held at AllOne Foundation in Wilkes Barre brought area mayors, hospital CEOs, and other professionals together to make sure they could accommodate for the communication with the municipalities along with the providers and the state.



Topics included:

Is the state making sure providers have the supplies in case the pandemic hits our area?

Will they have the resources to get them to the providers?







Some providers spoke out and said masks could be in short supply. Meanwhile officials spoke out about the continued uncertainty and need for clear instruction.

Senator Yudichak asked if there is another way that citizens could get tested without flooding primary care services.

