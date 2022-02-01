Local fundraiser celebrates 10 years of ‘carving for a cure’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — This upcoming weekend will mark the tenth year of a local fundraiser aimed at finding a cure for blood cancers.

The event is called ‘Carve 4 Cancer’ which will be held this Saturday at Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton.

Wilkes-Barre native Brent Evans, 33, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2010 and started the fundraiser two years later before dying in 2017.









Ryan Evans tells Eyewitness News his brother fought non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma like a warrior and lived life to the fullest.

He says besides funding research for a cure, Carve 4 Cancer helps ease the financial burden of people in NEPA waging their own war with blood cancers.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story at 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News