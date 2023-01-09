CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Clarks Summit based franchise has received the national ‘Ronald Award.’

The ‘Ronald Award’ was given to the Mueller-Curran stores because of their dedication to the communities as well as their employees.

Christina Mueller-Curran is being honored for her commitment to the community. She owns 19 McDonald’s throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. Mueller-Curran has been within the company since 2003.

Under Mueller-Curran’s leadership, she has taken the ‘Archways to Opportunity’ Program and helped it turn into a free tuition program at Lackawanna College. Additionally, the company has built local outreach initiatives which have helped the community.

“I could not do anything without the support of our amazing people. I am humbled and blessed to be part of such a great organization and company. As a local small business owner, it’s important to me to give back and do our part to support the communities we serve,” said Muller-Curran.

In the press release it states, she is always looking for ways to better those around her whether that be her employees or her customer. Mueller-Curran continues to stand out throughout the company.

“We are proud that Christina is part of the McDonald`s family. Every day, she shows up for the community and her employees to improve restaurant operations and create a high-quality culture of care, she is a pillar of her local community and represents the best of the Golden Arches,” says Joe Chiczewski the McDonalds Stamford Feild Office Vice President.