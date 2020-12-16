Local first responders prepare for snow related incidents

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the first winter snowstorm approaches the area, first responders are getting ready to deal with the impact of the storm.

Eyewitness News spoke with 911 director Fred Rosencrans, who says they have added extra staff to handle the expected large volume of calls because of the storms. But he is urging people not to call 911 if it is not an emergency.

For example, do not call for road conditions, Rosencrans advises people to call or visit PennDOT’s 511 for road condition updates, and you can call PA 211 for any other need. That number will connect you with social service agencies across our region. 

Rosencrans says they have to keep their 911 lines open in the event of emergencies, such as snow-related accidents on the highways.

Andy Mehalshick will have more on first responder’s efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.

