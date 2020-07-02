Local fireworks store sees sales climb as community fireworks displays are canceled

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Business is booming for local firework companies this year with an increase in people setting off their own shows from home.

With many local fireworks displays canceling this year due to COVID-19, mom and pop firework shops are expecting many more people leading up to the Fourth of July.

“We’ve seen a lot of people doing what they wouldn’t normally have done. Now they’re coming into the store, and they’re telling us this is their first time out saying ‘what do I need?'” said Raymond LaMonica, co-owner of Hamlin Fireworks.

Some communities do not allow fireworks to be shot off. But if you do live in an area where you can, you must pick fireworks that suit the area you live.

“If you’re in a very confined backyard, you’re going to stay small with like a fountain device or something like that. If you’re in a larger area with no obstruction, trees, building stuff like that, you can step up to a larger piece,” said Raymond.

This father-daughter duo at Hamlin Fireworks has been in business selling fireworks for 20 years. They want everyone to make safety a top priority while doing fireworks from home.

“I always say keep a hose, keep a jug of water, if you have an extinguisher, chances are you won’t need it but if you do, it’s there,” said Bridget LaMonica, co-owner of Hamlin Fireworks.

The pandemic had its impacts on the business, keeping them closed until Wayne County was in the green phase. But owners tell us it’s going to look like a profitable year for the local firework shop.

“We missed out on a group of sales that would have been early sales. We did miss out on that. But we are getting new customers, new people. Who have never done fireworks, so I think it’s going to be an up year for us,” said Raymond.

Hamlin Fireworks tells Eyewitness News their busiest day for sales will be on July 4th.