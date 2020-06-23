Local fireworks sales booming, focus on safety is key

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Many people will celebrate from a distance this Independence Day. That means more backyard fireworks displays. While local fireworks sellers say business is booming, local leaders are also offering words of caution when it comes to safety.

Brad Ray owns Fireworks Warehouse in Hazle Township. He’s been in the business for more than 20 years, but this year he noticed many more people looking to do their own fireworks displays.

“There’s a lot of events that have been canceled due to COVID-19 and stuff of that nature. Not to mention, people have been cooped up in their house for however long. They’re ready to get out and enjoy themselves here this summer,” said Ray.

Eyewitness News ran into Phillip Holmes from New York. He came down to Hazle Township to get fireworks for his own display.

“Everybody is doing their own thing. In New York now that’s all you hear is people in their yards popping off their own fireworks they’re not going out to no event,” said Holmes.

But with so many DIY fireworks displays planned, safety is paramount. Anthony Martucelli hosts a large fireworks show in Drums each year. He says a little common sense goes a long way.

“I always say bring out water and stuff like that in case something lights on fire. I always like to use, when I’m actually hand lighting, not actual lighters but torches you use for plumbing. It’s safer that way and you’re a little bit far back from the firework itself,” said Martucelli.

As for Ray, he says it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and mindful of your neighbors when setting off fireworks. He recommends giving neighbors a heads up about your celebration and shutting things down well before midnight.

It’s also important to know your local laws. In some cities, like Hazleton, fireworks are illegal. Mayor Jeff Cusat says police responded to 90 fireworks complaints alone on Sunday.

“Fireworks destroyed three homes on July 4 two years ago, displacing many families. It was a very dangerous situation,” said Cusat.

The only fireworks display within Hazleton city limits will be at City View Park on Friday, July 3. With so many Fourth of July celebrations around the county and state canceled, Cusat expects a big crowd.

“People really want to get out, they want to celebrate, they want to have something to really spark the light. They sat in the house for three months with nothing to really look forward to,” said Cusat.

Wherever you are this coming Independence Day, local leaders and business owners encourage everyone to celebrate safely.