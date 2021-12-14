Local fire department gathers donations to help victims of Kentucky tragedy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, the Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department decided to help gather donations for the families in Kentucky.

They have several trailers at different locations, including Country Turf & Trail in Sunbury, the parking lot at Sunbury Kia, Coles Hardware in Sunbury, and at the fire department.

Volunteers are asking for any and all donations including food, batteries, flashlights, baby items, cleaning products, feminine products, toiletries, etc.







The fire department will be accepting donations until Sunday evening, December 19.

Their firefighters will be driving the trailers 13 hours to Kentucky on Monday, December 20, to deliver the donations.

