Local fire company makes pizza for the Lenten season

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For the 40 days before Easter, many Christians refrain from eating meat on Fridays. Some local fire departments are lending a helping hand with Lenten food drives.



For years, the Chinchilla Hose Co. on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township has been making pizzas during the Lenten season.

“Abstaining from meat, abstaining from other stuff during lent, many people do it. So it plays right along with where society is I guess you could say,” said Lieutenant Nathan Rehder.



The pizzas are homemade with many special ingredients.



“We have a plain cheese pizza, we have broccoli pizza, white pizza that has the onions with the broccoli. It allows you to experiment with the different flavors instead of just getting plain pizza you can change it up a little bit.” Lieutenant Ryan Hiller tells Eyewitness News.



For the volunteer firefighters, it’s less about the sale of the pizza and more about being involved in the community.

“The camaraderie of being around the brotherhood and sisterhood that the fire department brings out. So it’s not just for a specific group of people. Anyone can be involved,” Hiller continued.



The volunteers respond to fires and accidents on major roads like Interstate 81 and the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. With the money raised by the pizza sales, they can get the life-saving equipment they need.



“You’re enjoying a nice pizza and that money that is getting circulated into the system is helping the community with new rescue tools, new fire hose, it could be anything. New tools for any of these trucks,” Rehder said.



So if meat is not on your menu tonight, pizza could be the answer.



“We’re here to serve the community when the community calls, you need to be there and if we’re not, then your call for help? You’re not going to get it.”



You can stop by the fire house any Friday before Easter between 3 pm to 7 pm to get your own pizza.