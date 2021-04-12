Local farmers starting to plant with summer harvest in mind

WEST ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In order to have fresh produce in the heart of the summer, farmers are already starting their seeds in local greenhouses.

Jim Schrig, with Jim’s Farm Produce, is beginning to think about preparing for the summer harvest.

“We should be thinking in our brain that we should be going out getting things planted. But if we do, we usually lose it, because we usually get cold weather at the end of April, and the frost or something like that, will kill it off anyway,” Schrig said.

But, Schrig said, there are some things that can be planted, whether frost is a possibility or not.

“Stuff we put in the ground like seeds, corn, potatoes, that are underground — if we do get a little frost after that, it won’t hurt them because they won’t be up where they (frost) can get to them. So we hold off until the 24th of April, to actually planting some stuff in the fields. We shoot for the 24th for corn, potatoes, things like that, about the 10th of May for cabbage, cold crops. About the 24th of May or somewhere in that area for tomatoes, peppers, and that stuff,” Schrig said.

COVID-19 has affected all facets of life, but Schrig says it hasn’t made much of an impact on his farm.