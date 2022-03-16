NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve all been feeling the pain at the pump, but what about local farmers?

Keith Eckel farms in the Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming counties and agrees that farmers are feeling the pain of rising costs and not just with gas. Eckel said that the cost of what’s required just to grow crops has risen a considerable amount, even before Ukraine was invaded.

Eckel told Eyewitness News that the cost of fertilizer has tripled. He said last year he paid $45,000 for nitrogen and this year a whopping $125,000 was the price. He also said that some of the protectants they use for crops have doubled in price and still haven’t been delivered.

Eckel worries that if the prices that consumers pay go down, local farmers may not be able to stay in business with the rising costs.