Local farmers experiencing effects from COVID-19

HOBBIE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) For some farmers in our area, they say it’s a good news, bad news situation. COVID-19 has impacted the supply of both meat and dairy.

For those in the farming industry, it’s all about supply and demand. And right now, during COVID-19, the virus has farmers dealing with a new way to doing business.

“It’s a good problem but inevitably our butcher is getting overwhelmed and he was actually getting ready to expand his shop. And because of the governor’s non-essential business shutdown, he had to discontinue what he was doing for a few weeks until he got approval to reopen and get started again. So for us it’s been good because we’re moving a lot of beef that typically we would not have,” said Martin Smith, vice president of the Luzerne County Farm Bureau.

Martin tells Eyewitness News he has been getting calls daily from people asking to purchase quarters and halves of cows that need to be butchered.

“You know the lifestyle that we’ve lived up to this point, we had people and we’re guilty of it too, you go out to dinner you don’t eat at home, families don’t eat around the table where now we’re seeing a return of that to some degree so it’s helped with us from the beef stand point that we’re getting more business.”

On the other hand, dairy farmers are trying to milk what they can out of the market.

“As we look at what we were projected to get paid in the month of May here in 2020, we’re going to have a 40% pay cut roughly from what we received six months ago in November of 2019,” said Jeff Bloss, a dairy farmer at Bloss Family Farm.

Jeff says low demand for milk in general is disrupting his flow of business.

“The problem is when schools are out of session a lot’s gone for processing whether it’s butter, yogurt, cheese, ice cream and then that goes in inventories. You’re looking at weddings are canceled now or smaller gatherings of people. You can still have a gathering of people and you don’t have the food service to consume all of this supply of milk and dairy products right now.”

This is Bloss’ sixth year in a row of depressed prices. Although he’s had to cut back on producing, he is hoping for the best.

“Take advantage of discounts when we can and buy ahead and keep ahead so that we can weather the storm in that way.”

Farmers are waiting to see what the economic situation will be throughout the summer months as we continue to deal with COVID-19.