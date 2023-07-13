KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, the FDA announced its approval of the Opill, an over-the-counter birth control pill. This will be the first pill of its kind to hit the market in the United States.

The FDA recently announced its approval of the Opill, an over-the-counter birth control drug. Nonprofit healthcare providers say this kind of accessibility to contraceptives helps break down barriers that many people in our area face when it comes to healthcare.

“Cost, doctors appointments, transportation, insurance coverage, all of those things are barriers for folks getting the essential medicine and birth control that they need,” said Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood Keystone Adam Hosey.

“So many people are dealing with health care deserts where there’s not enough health care professionals to serve their communities. Somebody doesn’t have to wait to get an appointment to get birth control they can just go get it over the counter,” said Communications and Advocacy Associate Jean Holmgren.

Perrigo submitted years of research to the FDA and the studies in Perrigo’s FDA application began years before the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which has upended abortion access across the U.S.

The cost of the pill has yet to be announced. While the drug will be accessible, since it won’t be covered under insurance, cost could be an issue for some.

“It could be fine, it could be enough to put it out of reach for a lot of people,” said Holmgren.

Experts say it’s also important to consult with your pharmacist or doctor to see if the Opill is right for you.

“I really encourage patients as maybe they’re considering this as maybe being an option to talk to their pharmacist while they’re at the pharmacy picking up the medication. There are some important counseling points and things to consider so even though it’s increasing access there’s some important things we wanna keep in mind and we wanna make sure everyone’s really educated and can use it safely and appropriately as well,” said Doctor of Pharmacy Danielle Kieck of Wilkes-University.

Perrigo executives say the company will spend the rest of the year manufacturing the pill and its packaging so it can be available in stores nationwide and online by early next year.