Local event venues adapting to new style of business

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Weddings, parties and other gatherings have had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local venues are doing everything they can to work around this crisis.

“We have a ton of customers who are life-time customers that have done events with us for years. Some are booking with us for the first time. But we want you to know that we’ll work with you in any way we could,” Said George Pachucy, Co-Owner of The Regal Room in Olyphant.



At Lake Wallenpaupack, Silver Birches had to postpone their biggest spring event, Wally Wine Fest, until November.



“What’s really disappointing is it had made a festival weekend in April. April is not a busy time at the lake, and had created this excitement and reason to come up and visit and have a wonderful time and spend tourism dollars in the area,” Sarah O’Fee, Director of Marketing with Settlers Hospitality, tells Eyewitness News.

Other venues like The Regal Room, who have been in the business for nearly 70 years, have decided to do takeout and deliver meals to keep revenue flowing.



“It’s a ten meal minimum so what we’ve been telling people is that it’s great if you want to store them, keep them, or eat multiple meals throughout the week,” Pachucy said.



Event planners don’t want these times to discourage anyone with events that were planned for the next month.



“This is going to pass. We don’t know when it’s going to pass but it’s going to pass. And hopefully at that time we’ll have dates available,” Pachucy said.



“Having that time to plan, like you said, and take that careful detail. But I think that weddings after this will be such a wonderful celebration of life,” O’Fee concluded.



Though these are tough times for event planners, they tell Eyewitness News that all gatherings are going to be much happier when everyone can come together again.



If you have an upcoming event that you’re concerned about, call your venue for any questions.