Local event staging company adapts operations amid COVID-19 to help businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County company has adapted its operations to help other businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Mountain Productions is the largest event staging company in North America, but it’s taken on a new mission since COVID-19 arrived on the nation’s stage.

Mountain Productions has a reputation for staging elaborate and high tech events, things like concerts and inaugurations of political leaders. But COVID-19 concerns shutdown most public events, so Mountain Productions shifted its focus.

“We have begun to manufacture and deploy nationwide testing and observation units for major manufacturers, distribution centers and group processing,” Ricky Rose, the CEO of Mountain Productions said.





Employees used their expertise in staging to build facilities that can be used in just about any business.

“So a big trend right now is very impressive is for essential workers in manufacturing when people are coming back to their facilities they need to be screened at the highest level. If they have a temperature spike or display symptoms it’s called employee wellness care,” said Rose.

The units also use thermal imaging cameras. The camera can pick up temperatures 40 to 50 feet away, and give a heads up there could be a problem with COVID-19.

“So in fact what these units are retrofitted brand new shipping containers that when we look inside have the feel of a climatized modular of an observation or screening room,” Rose told Eyewitness News.

Pat McGlynn has worked in the event staging business for 20 years. He believes that companies like Mountain Productions have to think out of the box moving forward especially when big public events take place once again.

“The new norm is not going to be the old norm. I know for a fact there’s going to be a lot of change, a lot more precautions, a lot more cleaning, a lot more pubic perception of being safe.”

Officials at Mountain Productions say that demand for these COVID-19 safety units is very high. They start in price at around $60,000 and would increase based on customer needs.

Entertainment experts say they don’t expect the event staging industry to return to its pre-COVID status for at least another year.

Coming up on Eyewitness News, reporter Andy Mehalshick will show what the company is now doing and how company executives say COVID-19 has impacted their industry.