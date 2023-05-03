SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cities nationwide are celebrating “National Small Business Week” as they are a vital part of growing our local economy.

The sound of an espresso maker, music to the ears of coffee lovers at “The Retro Cafe.”

The small business opened back in November after co-owner Andrew Planey says it was under renovation for three years due to the pandemic.

“A lot of supplies weren’t available, the prices of everything really skyrocketed, but it was our drive to say this is something that we want to do and that we felt the community needed so we kept on doing, pushing and got it done.”

The local shop is one of many being celebrated across the nation for “National Small Business Week.”

Co-owner Meegan Possemato says they wouldn’t be successful without the community.

“The people like us and the other people that have small businesses, how much we rely on them to make the choice to come to small businesses.”

Keith Yurgosky with the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center says start-up companies skyrocketed since 2020.

“Businesses started to reopen, there was an energy where people were like, you know what I’m not going back to work, I’m going to work for myself, I’m going to make that change. So a lot of people left the workforce or trying to start their own businesses. We’re seeing it at our office, I mean we are swamped.”

The center works with entrepreneurs, like the owners of The Retro Cafe, to put together a business plan and help them get started.

It helps lead to success that helps owners, the local economy, and communities thrive.

“We have to be there to support them. You know a lot of people, it’s easy to shop on Amazon, it’s easy to go to a big box store, but it’s the local business that you know we need,” says Yurgosky.

Pennsylvania is home to 1.7 million small businesses. Those local shops are being celebrated during small business week through Saturday.