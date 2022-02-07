Local entrepreneur invents at-home workout device, endorsed by Olympian

EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — One local entrepreneur was featured on the Today Show Monday morning for an interview on a product he invented during the pandemic.

Wyoming Valley West graduate Jimmy T. Martin created the Brrrn Board, an at-home slide board anyone can use.

“It’s tough. When you come from a smaller town and you have these big-city dreams, you don’t know how hard it is until you become a minnow in a bowl full of sharks. What I learned from back home is if you have dreams go after them,” said Martin.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the lessons I learned as a student-athlete growing up in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Martin.

Martin owned a studio in New York City that was shut down during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we were forced it close our studio and figure out some other option to stay relevant in the business. So, we pivoted, made a lateral move, if you will, as a company, and really decided to lean into this slide board experience that we were known for in our studio,” said Martin.

His biggest investor? The most decorated American athlete in the history of the winter Olympics, Apolo Ohno.

“Like many other athletes, I’ve used slide board for decades and Brrrn is now bringing this experience to your home,” said Ohno.