Local company begins producing protective equipment for COVID-19

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County business called i2M is now making PPE (personal protective equipment) for the community as well as federal and state agencies. Company officials say it started off with donations of protective gowns to local hospitals and has now turned into supplying communities around the nation.

We will take you inside the company and speak with employees who say they are happy to be able to help the community.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

