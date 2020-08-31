Local clothing stores selling workwear see increase in sales amid slump

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Retail clothing stores have seen a decrease in customers after they reopened during the pandemic. This decrease is affecting their business but workwear clothing stores are seeing the opposite, an increase in customers.

Store owners of both types of clothing stores tell Eyewitness News that they’re seeing a shortage in product and are not getting as much as they used to which is problematic.

