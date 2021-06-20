Local church holds first 5k Father’s Day race to help the community

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One local church organized a race this morning in honor of father’s day and giving back to the community.

The Northway Community Church decided to hold off on their services today to host their first-ever 5k Father’s Day race.

Church members big and small ran the 3.1-mile course throughout Loyalsock with people cheering them on along the way.







“It was pretty awesome. There’s a lot of people out here I didn’t expect to have this many so it was really cool to see people of different ages just running and finishing the race,” said Jonaida Williams.

Though the event was mostly adults, there were some kids that dominated the race.

“I just come out to every race my papa takes me to but I came because I love running,” stated Joey Laubacher.

“It’s fun to run and try to beat people,” said Aramis Laubacher.

With some not only running but also pushing their children in strollers across the finish line.

“I love running and I love to foster that with my two sons and my wife here too,” stated David Larson.

“I also am just a new father and this is my first chance to do it so I was excited too. I’m not much of a runner but we did it,” said Kaden Stensland.

The proceeds went toward two $1000 scholarships for Loyalsock township senior high school students. One runner says it’s great to have an event that gives back while bringing people together.

“It’s a really good thing for the community. You know coming here with my dad, my family, a lot of friends you know it’s great for the church,” stated Cole Cavanaugh.

Their church said today’s event was so successful, that they plan on having the race every year for father’s day.