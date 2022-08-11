SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—The brutal war in Ukraine is dragging into its sixth month. A local priest has been helping with donations and raising awareness for the victims on the front lines.

Reverend Mykola Ivanov said he’ll continue to gather and send supplies to Ukrainian refugees and orphanages no matter how long it takes.

“You see that every little bit is helping,” Revered Ivanov said.

Since March, Reverend Ivanov, the former priest at the Transfiguration of our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin has been working tirelessly to provide aid to Ukraine.

After receiving a donation in April, he took his efforts further and traveled to Poland to hand deliver supplies to Ukrainian orphanages.

“We were sponsoring those polish volunteers, and it was pretty successful. We brought a lot of things for them that they can help Ukrainian refugees,” Rev. Ivanov explained.

They even donated a van with wheelchair capabilities to safely transport the kids. Now he’s working to donate medical equipment to orphanages with special needs children.





“Special mattresses, special wheelchairs, special beds that you can angle so they can be comfortable,” Rev. Ivanov said.

Since the spring, their community has sent bulletproof vests, first aid kits, and more donations than they ever expected.

“With Vinny Clausi, the ex-commissioner of Northumberland County, we have raised about $140,000 total,” Rev. Ivanov told Eyewitness News.

Rev. Ivanov says seeing the faces of the children they’re helping makes it all worth it.

“I believe you would never, ever forget the eyes of the kids that you are helping,” Rev. Ivanov concluded.

Reverend Ivanov recently transferred to a church in Warrington, Bucks County, and will continue his efforts in his new Parrish.

For more information on Saint Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church and how you could help donate to Ukrainian refugees, visit their website.