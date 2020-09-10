Local choir’s album reaches top spot on music charts

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Only ten days after being released, a local choir’s album reached “number one” on the Billboard Traditional Classical Music Charts.

Saint Tikhon’s Choir in South Canaan Township created a recording along with several other groups during a live performance in the Washington National Cathedral in 2018.

It was the first-ever recording of Alexander Kastalsky’s Monumental Score.

We spoke with those involved in the creation.

“That’s a pretty great thing. We all believed that might occur but it’s really great to see it actually paying off,” said Benedict Sheehan, Music Director, St. Tikhon’s Choir.

“Sometimes in the country we kind of feel a little bit isolated but having the opportunity to connect with these absolutely world class artists and to bring something valuable to them,” said Talia Sheehan, Vocalist.

The album can be found on all music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.