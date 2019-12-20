Local charity flooded by donations after theft

Andy Mehalshick speaks with United Charities which received an influx of donations after we first reported someone stole Christmas presents meant for children.

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa (WBRE / WYOU) — A charity got some much-needed help from an anonymous donor and the community after someone stole a bag of toys meant for children.

That bag had dolls that were specifically requested by a family in need. But after Eyewitness News reported on the theft, more donations flooded in.

An anonymous donor replaced three dolls that were requested by the family. But now it looks like many other families will be getting presents. More than 400 families will be given toys.

United Charities says that number is higher than last year, thanks to the response from the community.

