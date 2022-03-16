PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Any cat lover will tell you cats are the perfect pet. They are considered low maintenance and are known to provide a lot of affection in return.

Lately, more and more cats are in need of loving homes. And one relatively new cat-centered business is helping achieve that goal.

It’s where cats, customers, and coffee converge. Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe opened last May. For some people, it’s just an opportunity to get cozy and cuddly with cats for an hour. But for others like Austin Monk of Kingston, it was a chance to give a cat a forever home.

“We came in and honestly Oliver came right up to us and he was all over us and we knew he was the right one,” said Austin Monk, adopted cat from Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe.

That was last June when then two-year-old Oliver moved into Monk’s home which already had two cats.

“When he was around our other cats, I could tell that he was right at home since he was so used to the cats around here,” Monk explained. “Oh, he’s changed it in many, many ways. I get so excited as I’m, like, coming home to work. I’m like oh I get to see my Oliver and cuddle with him and everything.”

The non-profit organization Whiskers World, Inc. Rescues abandoned or neglected cats and supplies Purrfect Mugs with suitable ones for adoption.

“All of the cats are fully vetted before they come here. They’re fixed, spayed, or neutered. They’re up to date on all of their shots, dewormed, flea treated and they’re FIV and FELV tested as well,” said Vikki Kenyon , Owner, Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe.

Currently, 22 cats are living there. While usually there are between 8 and 20.











“There’s a ton of cats right now that need homes so we’re trying our best to, you know, get them into homes and get them adopted,” Kenyon says.

Purrfect Mugs has been averaging about one cat adoption per week since it opened for business, giving pets like ‘Cowboy’ a home. But in recent weeks, adoptions have slowed and that’s bad news given the growing cat population.

Whiskers World is currently caring for about 200 rescued cats.

“We have had so many cats left behind, thrown out, people just can’t afford them. It’s sad. It’s very sad,” said Brenda Buckler, President, Whiskers World, Inc.

She hopes more people will visit purrfect mugs and give an unwanted cat a new lease on life.

“That place is amazing. I think we’re up to 54 adoptions,” Buckler said.

“We want to make sure that everyone is finding the perfect match for them,” Kenyon said.

Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday.