KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local camp geared toward helping children with trauma continues to change lives.

For the past eleven years Helping children with trauma has been the objective of the Children’s Grief Camp at Hillside Farms.

“The kids at grief camp are here for some pretty heavy reasons,” says Laura Murphy the barn manager at Hillside.

It’s one of the only camps of its kind in the nation. The kids learn, grow and, better understand their trauma through working with mental health professionals, occupational therapists, and animals.

During the camp, children get to work with animals both big and small.

“It does normally make me feel really happy,” a camper, Megan Gifford said.

Murphy says working with the animals plays a huge role in helping the kids heal.

“The kids show up and they’re pretty nervous and when they’re down in the barns that all kind of like lifts. They’re taking care of the animals they’re hanging out they’re having fun.” Murphy added.

The camp is completely free of charge so the only investment made by those who enroll their kids in camp is for their future. Hillside Farms staff tells 28/22 News the camp contributes to one of the farm’s main goals which is sustainability.

“Sustainability also means investing in children who have tough hurdles early in life,” Suzanne Kapral the director of development at Hillside Farms said.

Isabella Ronchetti is a former camper. She loved it so much that she decided to come back this year as a volunteer.

“Here kids have a lot of similarities and I think it’s really nice that they can talk about it, and express how they feel,” Ronchetti says.

Hillside Farms grief camp is living proof that children can and do recover.

You can go to Hillside Farms website for more information.

