Local businesses worry delays will impact holiday shipping

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The supply chain crisis is having an impact far and wide, including local businesses in NEPA.

A business owner in Luzerne County are already worried about how the problem will impact her shop this holiday season.

It’s only October so it’s kind of weird to be thinking about holiday shopping right? One business owner said with the shipping delays they experienced last holiday season she is really nervous for this year.

Hannah Burgess, owner of the Beekeeper’s Daughter in Plains Township spends her days labeling boxing and shipping out orders of honey.





“We recently had to mark our soda out of stock. It’s coming back in stock now because we couldn’t get the jars and we actually ended up buying them from another company that we don’t normally use and they were almost double in price,” explained Burgess.

She says her store is already buzzing with orders ahead of the holiday season.

“We already see a lot of our customers retail and things like that reaching out to us already bulk ordering gift baskets and things like that because they’re nervous they aren’t going to have them in time or they’ll be seeing delays for the holidays,” stated Burgess.

The majority of the Beekeeper’s Daughter’s sales are online. With supply shortages getting worse Burgess is uneasy for the holiday season.







“We had packages lost last year. It was really stressful because the customers sometimes don’t understand. They call you up and they want refunds. Your order is still on its way,” said Burgess.

Trucking companies are feeling the pinch as well. Eyewitness News stopped by ABF Frieght in Wilkes-Barre which is owned by ARC Best.

The trucking industry has had a shortage of truck drivers for the last four years, but the pandemic has made it worse.

A spokesperson for ARC Best told Eyewitness News in a statement;

“At the same time, consumer spending is growing rapidly as we enter the holiday season despite retail inventory being drastically impacted. Right now, we’re focused on proactive conversations with customers to plan enough lead time for peak season to help minimize supply chain issues.” Represenative from ARC Best

Unfortunately, there are so many moving parts at this point it seems there’s no end to the delays in sight. The best advice to customers doing any holiday shopping shop early, better yet, now.