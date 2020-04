DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Comfort Keepers, a home care support agency, and Pizza Pie-O-Near from Drums are teaming up to donate lunches to 60 healthcare workers at Lehigh Valley Hazleton.





The two businesses wanted to give something to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.