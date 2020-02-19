Local businesses missing out due to mild winter weather

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The NEP Sno Trails system (covering about 200 miles) has yet to open at all this winter. It is typically open from December 15th through March 15th. They manage trails for snowmobile riders to use, for a fee.

Right now there are about 500 members. Usually, there’s about 1,500 during a good winter.



A minimum of 6 inches of hard, packed snow surface is needed on prepared trails.







Sean Sheare says it’s the worst winter they’ve had in 27 years. They have had zero opening days.



The funding, usually from the winter, is used to prep for the following season. With this winter being so mild, it will limit their ability to prepare for next year.

Eyewitness News spoke to a sales member at Holt Lumber Co. They say shovels and salt have struggled to sell due to the weather.



PennDOT has still had to use salt and roadway treatment for northern counties, even with mixed winter events. PennDOT will use the funds that haven’t been used this winter for future projects such as road and bridge repairs.

