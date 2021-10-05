Local businesses feeling affect of shipment delays

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businesses are feeling the woes of the twisted supply chain.

It’s forcing some companies, like Voitek TV & Appliance in Exeter, to place precautionary orders to avoid running out of goods. They say they’ve never had gaps in their display room before.

Other businesses are seeing months-long shipping delays for custom orders at Kurlancheek Home Furnishings.

Reporter Julie Dunphy breaks down the supply chain crisis these businesses are feeling on later additions of Eyewitness News.

